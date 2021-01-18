Lagos schools to run second term for 61 days

Barring any closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second term of the 2020/2021 academic session is meant to last for 61 days for public and private schools in Lagos.

According to the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 academic session released by the Office of the Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), the second term is slated to run from January 18, 2021 to April 30.

The mid-term break has been scheduled for March 4 and 5.

There will also be two public holidays – Good Friday on April 2 and Easter Monday on April 5.

Resumption for the third term has been scheduled for May 4, while the term is to terminate August 6.

Schools have been directed to strictly follow the time table