Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos schools to run second term for 61 days

Younews Ng January 18, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 84 Views

Barring any closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second term of the 2020/2021 academic session is meant to last for 61 days for public and private schools in Lagos.

According to the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 academic session released by the Office of the Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), the second term is slated to run from January 18, 2021 to April 30.

The mid-term break has been scheduled for March 4 and 5.

There will also be two public holidays – Good Friday on April 2 and Easter Monday on April 5.

Resumption for the third term has been scheduled for May 4, while the term is to terminate August 6.

Schools have been directed to strictly follow the time table

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

NIN deadlines are Jan 19 (to link), Feb 9 (new), as FG orders SIM deactivation

The Federal Government had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate the telephone lines of subscribers who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.