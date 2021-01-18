NIN deadlines are Jan 19 (to link), Feb 9 (new), as FG orders SIM deactivation

The Federal Government had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate the telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their Subscriber Identification Modules with valid NINs.

It gave subscribers with NINs till January 19 to link their NINs with their SIM cards, while subscribers without NINs have until February 9 to do so.