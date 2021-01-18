NIN deadlines are Jan 19 (to link), Feb 9 (new), as FG orders SIM deactivation
Younews Ng
January 18, 2021
Investigation, News, null, Politics, Trending
72 Views
as FG orders SIM deactivation Feb 9 (new) NIN deadlines are Jan 19 (to link) slideshow 2021-01-18
The Federal Government had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate the telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their Subscriber Identification Modules with valid NINs.
It gave subscribers with NINs till January 19 to link their NINs with their SIM cards, while subscribers without NINs have until February 9 to do so.
Check Also
The Police Command in Ekiti State, on Sunday evening, confirmed the release of a popular ...