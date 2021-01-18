Panic buying weakens naira, as importers scramble for dollar

There are fears that the exchange rate of the naira at the parallel markets will come under pressure in the coming weeks.

This is as a result of importers scramble for scarce dollar to meet business demand.

The rising dollar demand and a shortfall in forex supply have been putting pressure on naira.

At the weekend, the naira dipped against the dollar to N475, the second slide since the start of the year in the unofficial market.

A Trading Desk Manager at AZA, a global forex trading firm, Murega Mungai, said the return to nomalcy of commercial activities after the end of year holidays would require Nigerian businesses sourcing for more dollars to replenish their stock.

In a report sent to investors titled: Business as usual means weaker naira”, Mungai explained that after the recent official rate adjustment, market players await communication from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that might provide forward guidance for the naira.

“We expect the currency to remain around N470 to N480 levels in the parallel market in the near term.”

However, the gaps between official and parallel market rates have been narrowing in recent weeks as the CBN sustains its weekly dollar interventions across market segments.

The exchange rate at the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E, or NAFEX) window was recently adjusted from N394 to N410/$. This has narrowed the gap between the official and the parallel market to less than 15 per cent from around 30 per cent.

The CBN has also resumed forex cash sales to Bureaux de Change (BDC) operators to boost liquidity and ease demand pressure over the holidays.

The current naira exchange rates showed the rates are converging in line with the World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations to Nigeria.