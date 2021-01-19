77 Nigerians die of Coronavirus within 1 Wk

The Ministry of Finance has released N10bn to support domestic vaccines production to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 110,387 out of a total of 1,172,234 samples tested, with a cumulative positivity rate of 9.4 percent.

He said 1,444 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours with sadly 77 deaths in the past week and total fatality of 1,435.

The minister spoke at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.

“While we’re working to develop our own vaccines, Nigeria is exploring options for licensed production, in collaboration with recognised institutions. We’re also exploring the option of local production of the vaccines in the country.”

He urged Nigerians to ignore claims by some people that they had COVID-19 vaccines for sale in the country.