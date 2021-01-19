Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

77 Nigerians die of Coronavirus within 1 Wk

Younews Ng January 19, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, null, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 146 Views

The Ministry of Finance has released N10bn to support domestic vaccines production to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 110,387 out of a total of 1,172,234 samples tested, with a cumulative positivity rate of 9.4 percent.

He said 1,444 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours with sadly 77 deaths in the past week and total fatality of 1,435.

The minister spoke at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Finance had released N10bn to support domestic vaccines production to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“While we’re working to develop our own vaccines, Nigeria is exploring options for licensed production, in collaboration with recognised institutions. We’re also exploring the option of local production of the vaccines in the country.”

He urged Nigerians to ignore claims by some people that they had COVID-19 vaccines for sale in the country.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Worried, Union of Teachers meets Thursday to review resumption

Partial compliance recorded with the protocols worries the union of teachers . So, the Nigeria ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.