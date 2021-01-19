FG mulls another lock down

The Federal Government has warned that there may be a second national lockdown over the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gave the warning on Monday in Abuja, at the joint national briefing of the taskforce.

According to him, “the nation is in a very difficult position and must do everything to avoid a second national lockdown.

“Let me remind you that the pandemic is raging and all tiers of Government and citizens must keep their hands-on-deck. We are in a difficult situation in which a balance must continue to be struck between lives and livelihood.

“We are considering all options while hoping that broad cooperation will be received.

We must do everything possible to avoid a second lockdown in Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

He also said that the nation was making progress with the case management under the national response, as it continues to receive the support of the private sector in the delivery of medical oxygen to the various facilities.

He added that “the PTF is proceeding with the next phase of the approved Presidential sanction against all in-bound international travellers that failed to undergo the day-7 post arrival test.

Mustapha who said that the PTF will publish the next list of 100 defaulters very soon, stressed that, “there is a strong multi-sectoral approach to the activities, decisions and engagement of the PTF with institutions of government and the public sector.

“Consequently, all steps being taken are outcomes of in-depth consultations and review before they are made public,” he said