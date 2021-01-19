Kukah gets renewable 5 yrs appointment as Pope’s special adviser

Pope Francis has appointed the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, as a member of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Human Integral Development.

The appointment was contained in a letter to Kukah signed by the Prefect of the Dicastery, Peter Cardinal Turkson, according to a statement on Monday by Christopher Omotosho, the Director, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

“By this appointment, Bishop Kukah will join other members of the Dicastery drawn from different regions of the world to advise and promote the Holy Father’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development,” the statement partly read.

It noted that the appointment is for an initial period of five years, while it is renewable thereafter, adding that the Council would be formally inaugurated on a soon-to-be disclosed date.

The recent appointment adds to Kukah’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church.

He was previously appointed a Consultor and later a member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Vatican City where he served under three Popes.

Kukah, whose wealth of experience in the areas of human rights, justice and reconciliation, has been commended by many, is currently the Chairman, Dialogue Committees of both the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.