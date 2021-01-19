Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Niger gov assigned to resolve Kwara APC crisis within 2 wks

January 19, 2021

The festering crisis in Kara APC may go the way of history soon.

Governor Bello has been directed to resolve the crisis within two weeks and report back to the committee.

The leadership crisis in Kwara APC became public, following the replacement of Alhaji Bolarinwa by Alhaji Samari through the national leadership of the party in a letter dated January 4.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the zonal leadership of the party to resolve the leadership crisis rocking its Kwara State chapter.

The directive was given after a two and a half hours meeting between Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRasak, the new state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Samari and the Kunle Sulyman led-faction as well as the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former state chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Bolarinwa and Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.

The meeting, which was convened at the instance of CECPC chairman and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, was chaired by the Secretary of CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Niger State governor and representative of the Northcentral Zone in the Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, attended the meeting.

Efforts to get comments from the governor and the minister were unsuccessful.

They refused to answer questions from reporters at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja where the meeting was held.

