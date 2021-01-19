Petrol Tanker Explodes In Abeokuta

A petrol tanker, full with fuel, has exploded in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident occurred at Kuto roundabout of the city. Near Gtbank office.

The tanker was trying to negotiate the roundabout when the driver lost control and the tanker fell spill some of its content on the ground and burst into flame.

As at the time of writing this report, emergency workers have stormed the place while the fire fighters struggle to put out the fire.

It didn’t affect GTB bank, but vehicles along that axis were affected and 2 people got burnt.