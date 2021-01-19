Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Worried, Union of Teachers meets Thursday to review resumption

Younews Ng January 19, 2021 Business, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 116 Views

Partial compliance recorded with the protocols worries the union of teachers .

So, the Nigeria Union of Teachers on Monday, amid concern about the rising coronavirus cases, said it would on Thursday hold a meeting on the pandemic and compliance with COVID-19 protocols in schools across the country.

The Secretary-General of the NUT, Mike Ene, stated this in Abuja,

Many primary and secondary schools in many states reopened with partial compliance with COVID-19 safety rules.

While schools in some states observed safety rules such as social distancing and hand washing others disregarded them as classrooms were overcrowded.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kukah gets renewable 5 yrs appointment as Pope’s special adviser

Pope Francis has appointed the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, as a member of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.