Worried, Union of Teachers meets Thursday to review resumption

Partial compliance recorded with the protocols worries the union of teachers .

So, the Nigeria Union of Teachers on Monday, amid concern about the rising coronavirus cases, said it would on Thursday hold a meeting on the pandemic and compliance with COVID-19 protocols in schools across the country.

The Secretary-General of the NUT, Mike Ene, stated this in Abuja,

Many primary and secondary schools in many states reopened with partial compliance with COVID-19 safety rules.

While schools in some states observed safety rules such as social distancing and hand washing others disregarded them as classrooms were overcrowded.