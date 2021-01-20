3 burnt “beyond recognition” in Ogun tanker explosion

Three persons were confirmed to have been burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a tanker explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday, around 8.00 a.m

Five vehicles and two motorcycles got burnt in the explosion which occurred around the Guarantee Trust Bank, Presidential Boulevard in Abeokuta.

Both the deceased and injured were taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

The Director of the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Ige Olufolarin, who confirmed the incident said the victims were burnt “beyond recognition” when the fuel-laden tanker exploded.

He said, “About seven vehicles and five motorcycles were also burnt in the explosion.

“The incident occurred along presidential Boulevard, near Guarantee Trust Bank, opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, Abeokuta.

“It was gathered that the tanker which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road climbed the overhead bridge lost control of the vehicle while descending from the bridge.”

Eyewitnesses said the tanker hit a motorcycle that was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge.

The tanker immediately exploded and the fire soon spread to other vehicles in the vicinity.

The explosion has thrown residents and passers-by into panic as many motorists started making U-turns and headed towards alternative routes within the metropolis.