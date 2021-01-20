Breaking: Buhari’s defunct party CPC turns new party,(NNM) ahead 2023

Is President Buhari aware?..With his concert. ? Is Rochas Okorocha part of this?

These are trending, natural questions.

Ahead of 2023 general elections, former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have met in Abuja and floated another political movement known as New Nigeria Movement (NNM) against the current arrangement in All Progressives Congress (APC).

CPC was among three major political parties that merged with others to form the APC in 2013.

The new group believed that the ruling APC has deviated from its foundational plans, hence the need for realignment to save the country ahead of the next general elections

The group has, however, elected former Kano state chairman of the defunct CPC, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Dan Zogo, as its National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the movement which may soon transform into another political party.

In a communique issued to newsmen after its inaugural meeting in Abuja Tuesday, signed by Dan Zogo, the new group said its determined to give a new direction to Nigeria.

The communique read: “The inaugural meeting of the New Nigeria Movement (NNM), a socio-political group comprising of patriotic and credible Nigerians who are determined to give a new direction held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on the 19th January, 2021.

“The pioneer members are drawn from the thirty six states of the federation and united by a burning desire to give Nigeria a new political direction that will guarantee peace, true unity, equity and mutual trust.

“We empathize with President Muhamadu Buhari on his sincere effort of salvaging Nigeria from the age long decay and also commending him for reminding the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State on the need to keep our commitment to all members of the meger (e.g CPC, ACN, ANPP etc)

“The New Nigeria Movement (NNM) therefore resolved to team up with patriotic Nigerians and the President to move the country forward.

“Our movement is in total support of the clarion call by Nigerians for power shift to the South and generational power shift.

“The meeting unanimously elected a credible, human and patriotic progressive Nigerian, Alh. Ahmed Haruna Dan Zogo, the former Chairman of you defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) of Kano State as National Chairman of the Movement.