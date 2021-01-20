(Opinion) : Hard for Trump to bear, Power is Transient 

The crowd will continue to thin out progressively and the protection and immunity will also ebb. He can no longer get away with his vituperations without due recompense.

For POTUS 45, Donald J Trump , the end has come to what many would describe as the most turbulent era in contemporary American Politics.

Trump redefined the the White House in his own image. He threw out finesse out of its window from Day 1 and embraced a combative style that divided the Homeland and riled Allies . He fought everybody , the media , members of his party , his opponents, foreign Allies and members of his cabinet.

He desecrated almost all Institutions and almost succeeded in destroying the very foundation of American Democracy: its celebrated Electoral System and Peaceful Transition of power. He called the Election of his successor fraudulent and called out his ‘army’ to disrupt the certification process, an act described as insurrection and a coup by many. He failed in his bid to upturn the defeat he suffered at the polls by using foul means and he attracted the sanction of the legislature. He was impeached for the second time becoming the only American president to suffer such ignominy twice in a single term.

He remained inscrutable to the end. He refused to congratulate Joe Biden and since Trump did not make the AirForce One available, POTUS 46 had to travel from Delaware to Washington DC for his inauguration on a private plane . All the traditions and extant rules Governing transition were thrown overboard by Trump.

He leaves behind a deeply divided and militarized country engendered by his warlike rhetorics . He emboldened despots around the world as he acted like one.

Not that he did not do any good. But those will pale into insignificance due to the humongous disruptions and divisions caused by his usual rule . He’s the De-Marketer in Chief .

This is a lesson for the men and women in the corridor of power : Your Tenancy will end one day