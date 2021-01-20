Peter Obi calls for FG order on treatment of gunshot patients

Ex-Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to direct related authorities to treat gunshot patients without police report.

The Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act (2017), makes their treatment lawful., he added

Obi made the call on Tuesday while reacting to the killing of a Systems Engineer and winner of 2018 IBM competition, David Nketim-Rex.

He said the treatment of gunshot patients without police report was lawful, adding that innocent and hard-working young Nigerians don’t deserve to die of gunshot wounds fired by hoodlums.

Nketim-Rex was shot by robbers on a motorcycle along Jibowu Street in the Jibowu area of Lagos State, last Friday.

He was said to have been dropped off by a cousin named Nicholas around 8pm. The deceased was said to have walked down to Jibowu Street near Finicky Restaurant which has no functioning streetlights.

Hoodlums on motorbike had tried to snatch Nketim-Rex’s phone but the deceased resisted them and this was said to have infuriated them as one of them brought out a gun and shot him at close range before fleeing with the phone.

A relative of the deceased said the police failed to act on time because Nketim-Rex had not yet been confirmed dead when policemen arrived at the scene.

He said the policemen had already declared the spot a crime scene and assumed that Nketim-Rex was dead.

‌

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state,(as reported by You News )Muyiwa Adejobi, said Nketim-Rex was already dead when they arrived at the scene.

Reacting, the former governor said, “I am saddened by the killing of innocent and hard-working young Nigerian, David Ntekim-Rex, in the hands of armed robbers due to worsening insecurity in our country.

“David, and indeed any other citizen, does not deserve this untimely death because the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act (2017), makes their treatment lawful.

“I urge governments and institutions at all levels to urgently direct that gunshot patients be treated without police report in line with our laws. The hospitals can inform the police of such a patient while he or she is undergoing treatment.

“