Trump shuns Biden as new President’s inauguration

Trump has made history negatively, by mostly dismissing the traditions that go along with leaving office.

He did not contact Biden and would be the first president in 150 years to boycott his successor’s inauguration.

Trump did not publicly congratulate Biden on his win or invited him for the customary cup of tea in the Oval Office.

Live prime-time farewell address is another presidential tradition gone by the wayside in the norm-busting Trump era.

Outside the White House fence, central Washington has taken on a dystopian look ahead of Biden’s inauguration, swarming with National Guard troops and largely emptied of ordinary people.

According to AFP’s report, COVID-19 restrictions meant the swearing-in ceremony at noon on Wednesday was always due to be sparsely attended. But fears of right-wing attacks in the wake of the pro-Trump riot in the Capitol building on January 6 have triggered unprecedented deployments of armed soldiers, concrete barriers and secure areas dubbed green and red zones..

Biden, a veteran Democratic senator who also served as vice president to Barack Obama, travelled to Washington with his wife Jill Biden from their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware for the event.