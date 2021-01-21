Biden signs 17 executive bills to reverse Trump orders

Newly sworn in President of United State of America , Joseph Biden is hitting the ground running, leaving no stone unturned as regards Trumps policies.

US President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders to launch his administration on Wednesday, reversing many of the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump

Here is a list of 17 executive orders signed by Biden

Launches a “100 Days Masking Challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.

Stops the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO

Creates the position of Covid-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment

Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31

Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30

Rejoins the Paris climate accord, a process that will take 30 days

Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment

Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity

Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity

Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census and apportionment of congressional representatives

Fortifies DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children

Reverses the Trump administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries

Undoes Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States

Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it

Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022

Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice

Directs OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump’s regulatory approval process