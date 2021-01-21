Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Ex Police IG, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta is dead!

Former Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta is dead!

Jimeta was reported to have died on Thursday morning. He was from Adamawa State.

Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta was the 7th Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force. He was appointed in 1986 to succeed Etim Inyang and was succeeded by Aliyu Attah in 1990. He was also a National Security Adviser to President of Nigeria Ibrahim Babangida.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late police chief as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman”.

Buhari in a statement said, “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served it with all his strength.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family and the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss.”

