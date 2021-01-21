First full Online Secondary School Launched In Nigeria

A British International College (BTC) has been launched in Akure, Ondo State with full online secondary education facilities and personnel.

In a statement by a Nigerian born British academic and leading school business professional, Dr Joe Obe said the college is a British-Style school aiming to rival Eton College – UK’s best-known private school.

With take-off in January 2021, the College is focusing on iGCSE, A’ levels and a 9-month International University Foundation Programmes specifically for students who desire to study and live in the UK and abroad.

The statement also added that asides the traditional classroom study mode, the College is also offering virtual classroom study mode, where students can study entirely for their GCSE and A’Levels, live-online at the comfort of their home.

This development, according to him, will make the British Transatlantic College the first college in Nigeria to offer online exclusive secondary education to students.

The statement also added that online education study option is necessitated by the ‘new normal’ created by COVID-19 and other associated challenges of 21st century have necessitated a new vision for digital education from 2021 and beyond.

He stressed that Live-online virtual lessons will be taught by world class and experienced teachers. English language subject, for instance, will be taught by native English speakers. Students will be able to interact with their teachers and their mates like the traditional face to face classroom session.

He also said that BTC virtual teachers uses a combination of microphone, text chat, a whiteboard, presentation software, videos and weblinks to deliver their live-online and classroom lessons.

“This is a radical change to Nigeria education environment where online secondary education is not the norm. The college is designed to actively contribute to the training of high-quality talents with excellent practical ability, innovation skills and international competitiveness.

“The College’s core values are encapsulated in her commitment statement which are: Nurturing potentials; Creating global opportunities; developing every student into a ‘Total Man’ and provision of Lifelong Learning.

“The British Transatlantic College, Akure is a specialist transition school offering students automatic transfer to partner universities abroad and is currently recruiting students from SSS 1 and above. JSS 3 graduates can apply for a 2- year iGCSE course, leading to A’level and the International University Foundation Programme, with automatic transfer to her partner Universities abroad for a 3-year degree programme.

“The College’s UK liaison office offer full support for student visa and travel arrangement including supports to get UK work permit after study.

Dr Obe added that ” BTC has assembled teaching team that consist of highly qualified subject specialists and top rated tutors around the world to teach the students through face to face and virtual classroom. Prospective students he said “can apply online at www.btcnigeria.org for January and September starts.

The College also announced its plan to offer free adult literacy for the over 60s and IT/cyber security and digital mobile skills to unemployed youths, in its bid to raise the profile of adult literacy and job opportunities for the unemployed youth in Nigeria.