Kidnappers’ informants arrested in ABU

Younews Ng January 21, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising Ahmadu Bello University.

One of the workers of the institution working at security department, Aliyu Abubakar, h as Bern arrested by Special Tactical Squad of Inspector-General of Police for ‘providing’ assistance to kidnappers who have on various occasions terrorised the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigerian Police, CP Frank Mba, at the ongoing parade of noU fewer than 25 suspects for various offences told journalists that a suspect, Malam Jafaru, who ‘provides’ spiritual guidance to the kidnappers, was also arrested.

The arrest comes in the wake of a spate of kidnappings that have hit the university campus and its environs, with staff and students taken for ransom.

In November, gunmen forcefully abducted a staff of Ahmadu Bello University and released his wife and daughter in a gunfight with police.

Kidnappers invaded the home of the staff on university’s main campus in Zaria and took him, his wife and daughter.

The campus security passed on a distress call to police intelligence response team

Police engaged the kidnappers in a gunfight. He was released later in December.

In December, nine students of school’s French Department were abducted while on a trip.
to Lagos for an academic programme.

Their abductors demanded N270 million as ransom, according to Daily Trust newspapers

