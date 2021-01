Oscar Onwudiwe, a brilliant lawyer and , president of Aka Ikenga, an Ndigbo think tank is dead.

Few days ago he disclosed that he was battling an illness.

He was labouring to speak. It was not common cold. It was Covid-19.

He died yesterday. Oscar Onwudiwe was a brilliant lawyer.. He was a very reliable person, a source who was always available to speak frankly on issues.