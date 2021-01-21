The Sun ex-Editor dies few days after wife did

Former assistant editor of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Kenny Ashaka, is dead. This happened few days after his wife, Dorothy died.

The grief in the family is still fresh as Ashaka died yesterday following a protracted illness.

His daughter, Onome confirmed the death.

The late editor joined the The Sun as one of the pioneer staff in 2003.

He headed the North West Bureau of the publication until 2008 when he was transferred to the head Abuja office.

Few years later Ashaka was to Jos as the Bureau chief of North Central zone.

He was later promoted to assistant editor and transferred to Lagos head office.

However, Ashaka was transferred back to Kaduna office on health ground so as to get closer to his family for daily care.

He is survived by three children, Onome, Onoriode and Erezina and three grandchildren.

As at the time of this report, the burial arrangement was yet to be announced