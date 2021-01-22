Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Femi Adesina explains why the pigeons didn’t fly

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has explained why pigeons released by Buhari didn’t fly initially during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

White pigeons released by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony last Friday refused to fly despite several attempts by Buhari.

Many Nigerians on social media described the incident as a “bad omen”.

But in his weekly column ‘Reflection from a wreath-laying ceremony,’ Adesina described the pigeons’ refusal to fly as “a natural phenomenon”.

According to him: “Now, something for those who twist my every word, turn it upside down, to generate hatred. Something for them to wail about. The release of the pigeons.

“At every Armed Forces Remembrance Day, after the laying of the wreaths, the sitting President releases some pigeons, to symbolise peace in the land. Emblems of National harmony. It was not different last Friday.

“The pigeons had been kept in a cage. For how long, I do not know. And when birds and some other roaming animals have been circumscribed for a while, they get accustomed to their new status as lawful captives. Therefore, when you offer them freedom, they first baulk, thinking it’s too good to be true. It’s a natural phenomenon.

“President Buhari opened the cage that held the pigeons, about a score or so. One hesitated, then flew, followed by another. The others temporised a bit. And then, two, three minutes later, they all took to the sky. Nothing extraordinary in the development, you would think.”

