James Bond stuntman Remy Julienne dies of COVID-19

One of the world’s leading stuntmen, Remy Julienne, who worked on six James Bond films as well as the 1969 classic “The Italian Job”, has died from COVID-19 aged 90, friends and family said on Friday.

A veteran of more than 1,400 films and TV commercials as an actor or stunt coordinator, Julienne had been in intensive care in a hospital in his home town of Montargis in central France since early January..

What was bound to happen has happened. He left us early in the evening (Thursday). It was predictable, he was on a respirator,” a relative told AFP.

Julienne was born in Cepoy near Montargis in 1930.

A French motocross champion, he began his film career in 1964 when he doubled for French actor Jean Marais in the film “Fantomas”, in which he was required to ride a motorbike.