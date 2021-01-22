Legendary American singer Dolly Parton brother dies of cancer

Legendary American country singer, Dolly Parton, has lost her brother, Randy, at 67.

The 75-year-old musician announced that her sibling has passed away after losing his cancer battle.

In a statement, Parton said: “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You will always be a high light in my own career.

Dolly insisted that in spite of his passing, Randy will “always be in our hearts”.

The country star – who is one of the best-selling artists of all time – continued: “He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

“We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts, Dolly Parton and Family