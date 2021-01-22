Oyo gov, Makinde warns Igboho

Tension is palpable in the Igangan axis of Oyo State.

We learnt Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho had issued ultimatum to the Fulani Settlers. But the chief security of the State has said such would not stand.

Igboho had last week visited Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area where he gave them a seven-day ultimatum to leave the area.

Igboho accused the Fulani community in the area of masterminding abductions, killings, and other criminal activities in the area.

Governo Seyi Makinde had on Wednesday in a state broadcast condemned the threat to evict the Fulani, while warning those behind the threat to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The new CP in Oyo State apparently referring to the quit notice in the statement said the police aligned themselves with the position of the governor and said the police were ready to ensure the adequate security of every law-abiding resident of the state.

The statement read, “This is to inform the good people of Oyo State that the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP. Ngozi Onadeko, has keenly followed development and statement, emanating from different individuals, regarding security situation in the “state.

“The Oyo State Police Command would like to associate itself with the position of His Excellency, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, on the need for the good people of Oyo State to be calm and peaceful, as well as desist from taking laws into their hands.

“The commissioner of police would like to assure the peace loving people of Oyo State that necessary strategies have been put in place, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, to ensure that all residents of Oyo State are free to go about their lawful businesses and duties, without threat or hindrance.

“The police command with the support of sister security agencies wishes to state emphatically that anyone who engages in any disturbance of the peace or any act of criminality will be brought to justice