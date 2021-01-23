Farmers raise alarm as herdsmen invade settlements in Osun

Imminent food shortage in State of Osun as a result of uncontrolled activities of herdsmen in Esa Oke farm settlement.

The activities of herdsmen is becoming worrisome in Ijebujesa/Esa odo/ Esa Oke farm axis as farmers are now afraid of going to their farm for fear of attack by fulani cattle reared that had invaded their farm. It is now impossible for farmers to cultivate their farm for dry season farming .

Recently a farmers shed was put on fire by these men after looting all the farm implement kept in the shed.

They are now calling on Governor Oyetola put a stop to this illegal and destructive activities before violence break out between the farmers and the herdsmen.