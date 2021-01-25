Ajasin Vasity shut, as Mum, 3 siblings, Ex-SUG President confirmed dead

Mother of the three siblings killed in the crash also died of shock on Saturday after hearing the sad news about her children.

Likewise, a former Student Union President of the institution, Adesomoju Samuel Tobi popularly known as “Sampraise” was among the casualties of the accident.

Confirming the incident, the Global President of the National Association of Ondo State Students, Ayoade Kikiowo revealed that Tobi’s body was discovered at the mortuary where casualties were moved to after the accident.

The late former student leader was a 500 level Law student.

At Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, the fatal accident, which occurred opposite the campus of the institution on Saturday, in which no fewer than nine persons, including some students of the university, were killed.

It was gathered that three siblings were among the victims, who lost their lives in the crash.

According to the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the state command of the Nigeria Police, no fewer than nine persons were killed, while several others were injured in the accident that involved a truck belonging to Dangote Cement.

It was gathered that the cement-laden truck was heading for Owo from Obajana in Kogi State, when its brake allegedly failed. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road and rammed into some shops directly opposite the university.

A former Student Union President of the university, Samuel Adesomoju, popularly known as Sampraise, was also confirmed to be one of the victims of the crash.

The body of Adesomoju, a 500-level law student, was discovered in the mortuary after the crash.

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, on Sunday ordered the closure of the institution until further notice