Akeredolu says, ” Enforcement of eviction notice starts today, ‘ll be non violent “

Ondo State Government said it was prepared to begin enforcement of the eviction notice on Monday (today). It, however, assured Nigerians that the exercise would not be violent.

Recall that a seven-day ultimatum, which the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, gave Fulani herdsmen on Monday to vacate the state’s forest reserves, had generated a lot of controversies.

The Presidency faulted the governor, saying he acted outside his powers, but the state government insisted that it would not withdraw the order to quit, which it described as lawful.

There are indications that as Akeredolu’s seven-day ultimatum expired on Sunday, the South-West governors and the Miyetti Allah would meet on Monday.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matter, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the enforcement would commence on Monday.

He, however, explained that the enforcement would be in such a way that it would not be like a war, but it would strategically carried out.

Dojumo said, “ We have made some preparations ahead the enforcement tomorrow ( Monday), but we don’t want it to be like we are fighting a war. What I will say is that we are strategizing and we would not like to disclose our strategy for security reason.”