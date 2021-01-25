Bisi Olatilo recovers from Covid -19 complications

Bisi olatilo has recovered from the deadly covid-19 .

He is now back at home having fully recovered.

YouNews learnt he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all, for prayers and best wishes.

Two weeks ago, Veteran broadcaster Bisi Olatilo debunked rumours that he died of COVID-19 complications.

He spoke amid social media reports that the 67-year-old died after contracting coronavirus.

Olatilo, speaking in a video on confirmed that he was receiving treatment for an illness undisclosed.

He commended doctors operating to save him and ensure he comes out hale and hearty.

“I am receiving treatment here, all the doctors are working to ensure this man you know comes out fine very well.

“I thank my Pastor Wole Oladiyun and all those who have been praying for him.

“Finally, my wife Sade Olatilo, what can I do without my wife?

“Nothing is wrong with me. It is the fake news merchants. Tell anyone you know that I am strong, nothing is wrong with me. I just want to rest.

“Thank you to all those who have been calling and expressing good wishes for us,” he added.