Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Four footballers perish in Brazil plane crash

Younews Ng January 25, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

The president and four players from Brazilian fourth-division football club Palmas died in a plane crash that left no survivors on Sunday.

The bi-plane pilot also died in a crash shortly after take off as the aircraft that was headed towards Goiania from Tocantins fell from the sky in the moments after leaving the runway.

A club statement named the president as Lucas Meira, and the footballers as Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari.

“At this time of pain and dismay, the club asks for prayers for family members, who will be given the proper support,” the club said.

In 2016, 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense died in a crash in Colombia while on their way to play a football match at Medellin in an accident that killed 71 people

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Hatred for herdsmen is hatred for Buhari as a Fulani —Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, Muhammadu has said every ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.