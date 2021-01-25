Igboho’s restates How Dr. Fatai Aborode, Was Killed by Fulanis

Sunday Igboho has said the gruesome killing of PDP Chieftain, Fatai Aborode, by the Fulani’s is one of the things that triggered his current determination.

The Ex-house of Reps Candidate, Aborode, who was an

Igangan-born politician and farmer, was murdered..tied to a tree and machetes severally till he died.

The deceased was said to have been killed near his farm, along Apodun village, Igangan by four Fulani herdsmen.

It was gathered that the l Igangan-born politician and farmer, Dr Fatai Aborode, was said killed near his farm, along

The late Aborode, Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, alongside his manager, Bolanle Olanrewaju, was waylaid around 5pm, while on their way home on a motorcycle.

His manager said, “We were on the way from farm when, on getting to the point of the incident, we were forced to stop.

Igboho said the evidences were too cleared that the killers were Fulani herdsmen..

His manager was a survivor, a victim who saw it all:

“Two gunmen came out from the bush and forced us to stop. Two others blocked us at the back to ensure that we did not escape. Behind us was another motorcyclist with his wife on board. They were also stopped and we were ordered to come down from the motorbikes.

“They didn’t manhandle the rest of us apart from my boss. At first, we thought that they were kidnappers so he asked if they wanted money.

They told him that they didn’t need his money. Meanwhile they took me about 500 meters away from where my boss was taken. The other man and his wife were in between where I was and where my boss was held down.

“One of them kept watch on me while they were dealing with my boss. As he was being macheted, I heard the voice of the other man who was on the bike with his wife pleading that they should not kill my boss but they turned deaf hears.

At a point, the man who held me down left me to meet the others so I had the opportunity to bolt away.

It took long for me to get to town. I couldn’t make distress call as I was not with telephone set.

“On getting back he had given up the ghost. We got to the farm around 9am and arrived at the spot around 5:20pm. We didn’t have any altercation with the Fulani.

There were labourers on the farm doing clearing. The plan was that after getting to town I would take food to the labourers on the farm.”

The late farmer and politician was buried according to Islamic rite at his uncompleted building, along Apodun Road, lgangan.

In a related development, his uncle, Moshood Oguntowo, who described his death as a big loss to the family and the entire community, called for investigation of the incident.

Seriki Saliu, the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, who described Aborode as a nice man, said, “It is sad and shocking to hear of his killing.

“Who would ever wish a fellow man to be killed in a brutal manner like that? He was nice to the Fulani community. He used to engage some of our people during harvest. Only recently, he gave us salt to share among our people.”

The late farmer and politician was buried according to Islamic rite at his uncompleted building, along Apodun Road, lgangan.

In a related development, his uncle, Moshood Oguntowo, who described his death as a big loss to the family and the entire community, called for investigation of the incident.

Seriki Saliu, the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, who described Aborode as a nice man, said, “It is sad and shocking to hear of his killing.

“Who would ever wish a fellow man to be killed in a brutal manner like that? He was nice to the Fulani community. He used to engage some of our people during harvest. Only recently, he gave us salt to share among our people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said in a statement that the deceased was attacked on Friday evening.

The statement read, “At about 5:50am on December 11, along Apodun Road, Igangan, one Alhaji Fatal Aborode was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen.

“The victim was rushed to Olugbon Hospital, Igboora where he was confirmed dead. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants.”