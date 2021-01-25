Lagos plans Covid vaccine for 50% of Lagos residents

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his administration has started making contacts with Covid vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Moderna, amongst others.

He said the government planned to vaccinate up to 50 per cent of the population of Lagos to develop ‘herd immunity’ to the virus.

He said, “We actually want the Federal Government to take the lead and rightful so. As a sovereign, they have all of the contacts and protocols to make that happen. And we are giving them that space.

But other than that, we have also taken our destinies into our hands, we have started conversations with some of the vaccine manufacturers. I have made contacts with Pfizer, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna.

“We don’t have to vaccinate the 20 or 22 million population in Lagos. The plan is to ensure there is an herd immunity and that is about 50 to 60 per cent of the population and that is the target to meet.”

Lagos, home to over 20 million population, has recorded about 45,000 Covid infections which is over 37 per cent of the more 121,000 Covid cases recorded in the country since February 2020.