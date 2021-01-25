Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Opinion) : It Doesn’t Make Sense for Cows to be roaming the Streets in 2021

– Adamu Garba II, A Fulani
@adamugarba

I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021.
Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.
By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase.
Govt should step forward & clear this out.
Lack of proper communication to the herders in understanding the law of land use, by bringing the surrounding communities onboard isn’t good enough.
It may well be a breeding ground for a circlical conflicts, a very ripe situation for civil war.
This must be avoided AT ALL COST.
My stand on the issue of ranching as the solution to the herders issue has been there for the past 3 years

