Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Why Frank Lampard Had to Go – Chelsea Owner , Roman Abramovich

Younews Ng January 25, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 121 Views

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.
On behalf of everyone at the club, the board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as head coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ojudu spills Igboho’s secrets kept with him on trust

Senator Babafemi Ojudu  has blown the lid off a well guided and kept secret among ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.