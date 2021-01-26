At last, Buhari’s Service Chiefs resign, Replacements named

President Muhammadu Buhari has received resignation letter from his service chiefs and immediately appointed new persons to replace them.

This was disclosed in a post on Twitter by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday.

According to Adesina, Major-General Leo Irabor replaces General Gabriel Olonisakin as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Major-General I. Attahiru takes over from Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshall I.O. Amao replaces Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff and Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo replaces Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff.

The presidential spokesperson said President Buhari thanked the outgoing service chiefs for their dedication and service to the nation.

“President Buhari thanks the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their ‘overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country’, wishing them well in their future endeavours,” Adesina said.

While congratulating the new service chiefs, the president, according to Adesina, urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

This is the first time that President Buhari has changed the service chiefs since when he was first elected in 2015.

The outgoing service chiefs were appointed in 2015 and there had been pressure on the president to change them following the rising insecurity plaguing various parts of the country.