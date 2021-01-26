Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: FG extends eased COVID-19 lockdown

Younews Ng January 26, 2021 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 104 Views

The Federal Government has extended phase three of eased COVID-19 lockdown by one month.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced this on Monday.

Its chairman, Boss Mustapha, at the weekly briefing of the task force in Abuja said: “The PTF is improving on the International Travel Portal to minimise the challenges passengers keep encountering.

“Similarly, it is reviewing the guidelines on the implementation of phase three of the eased lockdown which is due to expire today.

“In view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2020.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Igboho reacts, detailed narratives of how gunmen burnt the house

Speaking on Tuesday after the house went up in flames, Igboho said property worth N50 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.