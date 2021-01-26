Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Disco disconnects Ex-President Shagari’s home over N6m debt

Younews Ng January 26, 2021 Business, Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 96 Views

Electricity bill has not been paid in the house of Late president Sheu.. Shagari since the former president died on December 28, 2018 at the age of 93

The Kaduna Electric Distribution Company last Wednesday disconnected electricity supply to the home of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the Second Republic President of Nigeria, over unpaid bills estimated to be over N6m.

Occupants of the house, including late Shagari wives and relations, were saved from darkness, as the light was later reconnected same day, following intervention or a surety who promised to settle the bill.

The company has given enough grace for them to settle the bills before the disconnection.”

A family source disclosed that prior to Shagari’s death; the state government footed the electricity bills of the former leader.

However, a Sokoto State government official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, “You know the welfare of the late president’s family rests solely on the Federal Government, if the state government assists, it is just out of compassion and respect for the late President.”

