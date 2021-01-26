Fayose approved my defection to APC – Ekiti ex-PDP secretary

Former Ekiti State Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Tope Aluko, on Monday, dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress.

Aluko, an ally of former governor Ayodele Fayose, who announced his decision at an event held at the APC Ward B Secretariat, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Council area of the state, described the APC as a blessing to his Iyin Ekiti hometown.

He said, “I can boldly say that the APC remains the only party to align with at this present time. All Tope Aluko followers are currently enlisting into APC and I am happy to be part of the moving train.

“I can beat my chest and say I am in safe hands as APC is lucky to be in the hands of focused leaders like Governor Kayode Fayemi, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and others in the state.

“If you are from Iyin Ekiti, you will know that Governor Kayode really favoured us in elective and appointive positions. So, I am coming to add value to this party. I am not here to cause trouble. They have given me the guidelines and I am ready to abide by it in the interest of discipline in our party.”

Aluko, who described Fayose as “a mentor, brother and friend,” said, “In December last year, I told the former governor that I wanted to settle down in Iyin Ekiti and play my politics. I told him I would be joining APC and he approved of it. So, this defection won’t strain our relationship in any way.”

APC State Chairman, Paul Omotoso, who alongside other party chieftains received Aluko into the party, described him as “big fish.”

Omotoso said, “No new person in the APC. We are all equal and you start benefitting the very day you join us, so nobody would discriminate against you.