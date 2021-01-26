Fulani herdsmen leaving Ondo Forest Reserves,as Amotekun open register

Herdsmen have started leaving the Ondo State’s forest reserves in deference to the state government’s order.

The order was backed by governors’ forum and the Miyetti Allah at their meeting on Monday.

The NGF and the cattle breeders’ meeting was on a seven-day ultimatum, which the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Monday last week issued herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves.

The Ondo State Government on Monday said it had started registering herdsmen in the state with the aim of ejecting unregistered herders from the state’s forest reserves.

The Special Adviser to state Governor on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, disclosed this in an interview with one of our correspondents in Akure where the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Governors Forum met.

Ministry of Agriculture, Office of Special Adviser to state Governor on Security, and the office of Amotekun Corps, are handling the registration of the herdsmen.

At the meeting with the NGF, the cattle breeders supported the order made by Akeredolu, asking the herdsmen to vacate all the forest reserves.

The NGF and the cattle breeders agreed that illegal occupants of the forest reserves should be flushed out irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds while anybody that wanted to operate legally in the forest reserves should register with the state government.

Some of the members of the NGF that attended the meeting included Akeredolu of Ondo State, his Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa State); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.