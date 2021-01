Who is Femi Ojudu? I never met him in my life. His brain needs to be checked. – SUNDAY IGBOHO

Sunday Igboho has reacted to a write-up by Senator Babafemi Ojudu titled, “Sunday Igboho that I knew”.

Igboho while speaking with the Press on Tuesday morning on Facebook Live he said he has never met Ojudu not to talk of negotiating any deal with him.

He challenged Ojudu to come and swear with his children if he had anything with him.

Igboho said he was pained that it is the same Yorubas he was fightingr for that are supporting Fulani forces to burn down his house.