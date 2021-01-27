Actor Ernest Asuzu is dead.

He died on Tuesday evening.He had suffered from depression at a point but recovered.

His wife, Jennifer Asuzu, who confirmed the sad incident , said he fainted on Tuesday evening and never woke up.

His remains are on the way to the east for funeral rites.

Asuzu,” as one report noted, “began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’.

“He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.”

The remains of the departed star are on the way to the South-East, where he hailed from, for burial.