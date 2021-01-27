Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CBN spends N8.8tr on COVID-19

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected more than than N8.8 trillion into the economy since the advent of COVID-19 in March last year.

Its Governor Godwin Emefiele who dropped the hint in Abuja at the end of the of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for the year, however cautioned against locking down the economy.

It warned that another round of wholesome lockdown would be “catastrophic on everybody and the economy”.

According to the apex bank boss, N6.8 trillion credit facility was given to the Federal Government to boost the fight against COVID-19.

Emefiele said the bank committed additional N2 trillion to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

