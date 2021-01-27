Ighalo announces exit from Man United

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has announced his departure from Manchester United.

He made the announcement in an emotional farewell message posted on his social media handles.

In the message, the prolific striker said it was hard to leave Old Trafford, saying it was a pleasure to play for the Manchester club.

The 31-year-old striker’s loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua expires at the end of this month.

The Nigeria international joined United in January last year on an initial six-month deal that was later extended to 12 months.

Ighalo scored five goals in 18 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign as he proved a useful back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He posted, “It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for.

“To the manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing team mates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year.

“To the best fans in the world (the Manchester United fans) we have missed you, but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar, we can’t wait to have you all back on the stands.

“I’m still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red.

Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless.”