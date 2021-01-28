802 Nigerian Deportees from S/Arabia today, for 14days quarantine

Eight hundred and two (802) Nigerian deportees from Saudi Arabia would be received after the conclusion of arrangements by the federal government.

They are expected to land in batches, one on Thursday (today) and the other Friday (tomorrow)

A signed press release on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that Eight Hundred and Two (802) Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of January 2021. The Returnees will be conveyed via two Saudi Arabian Airlines