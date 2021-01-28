802 Nigerian Deportees from S/Arabia today, for 14days quarantine
Younews Ng
January 28, 2021
Celebrity, Investigation, Press Release, Trending
142 Views
802 Nigerian Deportees from S/Arabia today 802 Nigerian Deportees from Saudi Arabia Arrive Abuja Thursday for 14days quarantine Friday slideshow 2021-01-28
Eight hundred and two (802) Nigerian deportees from Saudi Arabia would be received after the conclusion of arrangements by the federal government.
They are expected to land in batches, one on Thursday (today) and the other Friday (tomorrow)
A signed press release on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that Eight Hundred and Two (802) Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of January 2021. The Returnees will be conveyed via two Saudi Arabian Airlines
the returnees will be received on arrival by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant MDAs.
He revealed that on arrival, they will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols.
Aduda promised that thereafter the Ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations
Check Also
The father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa is ...