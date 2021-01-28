Bill Gates expresses surprise people link him with conspiracy theories on COVID-19

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), has expressed surprise about some people linking him with conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some persons have alleged that the coronavirus pandemic is a cover for Gates’ alleged plan to implant trackable microchips in the world’s populace.

But in an interview with Reuters, on Wednesday, Gates described the reports spreading on social media as crazy.

He, however, said he would like to explore the rationale behind the theories being peddled about him and the COVID-19 virus.

“Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories,” he said.

“I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away. But do people really believe that stuff? We’re really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand…how does it change people’s behaviour and how should we have minimized this?”