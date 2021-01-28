Bishop Wale Oke claims “God killed lecturer demanding sex from my daughter”

The founder of Christ Life Church, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has revealed how “God killed” a lecturer of the University of Lagos demanding sex from one of his daughters in the faith before passing her.

Oke, whose ministry, The Sword of The Spirit Ministries, has its headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, said this during a church service.

The video of the ministration was posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry on Tuesday.

Oke said “One of my daughters was being harassed.

“It was the University of Lagos.

“The lecturer was on her.

“He said he would manage to sleep with her before she would pass the course.

“A man old enough to be her father.

“Very wicked evil man.

“And the girl said: ‘I’m a child of God. I’m born again.’

“And he said: ‘Okay, stay there. You, you know how many of you I’ve dealt with? You won’t leave my Department. I will make sure you fail that course.’

“And the course is compulsory.

“If you don’t pass, you can’t move on.

“She failed the first time.

“Not that she failed, he failed her.

“She just grumbled.

“She tried to fast, pray, nothing changed.

“She failed the second time.

“And by the rule of the Department, she would have to withdraw.

“So she came to see me.

“I was very angry.

“I have a daughter, how can one filthy old man, because he’s a lecturer want to sleep with my daughter because he’s a lecturer?

“I’ll forget I’m anointed and cut off your head.

“I will cut off your head.

“I will forget that I am anointed.

“She was talking, she was crying.

“I stood on my feet and when I stand on my feet like that, I will have to be careful.

“I didn’t even wait to pray for her.

“I just said: ‘O God, judge this matter. O God, just this matter. O God judge this matter.’

“Don’t let a prophet pray against you.

“It’s very dangerous.

“I had tears in my eyes.

“Two years of her life had been wasted and the man still insisted, what ever Department you go I will come after you.

“Two weeks after, the lecturer and a girl he was sleeping with had an accident.

“They were traveling to Lagos from Ibadan.

They were travelling along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when they had an accident.

“The two of them died.

“My God killed him.

“True story.

“When they were going to appoint another Head of Department to replace this evil man, they appointed a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor.”