Dangote Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s $5m Blackmail, sues with pseudonym

Aliko Dangote has opened up on how a former mistress tried to extort $5 million from him leading to the publication of what was an essentially private relationship in the media.

A court papers has been filed at a Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, United States of America.

Dangote who filed the suit with a pseudonym, John Doe, is demanding an “excess of $30,000” in damages against Ms Spikes.

Explaining why he filed the case with a pseudonym, he said:

”to avoid unnecessary media attention and avert coercion to pay the money demanded by Ms Spikes”.

“The plaintiff, John Doe, also known as AD, is a foreigner and for the purpose of this action employs the pseudonym John Doe in order to avoid unnecessary publicity designed to impair his right to privacy and to coerce his payment of money he does not owe Autumn Spikes,” the document read in part.

While accusing Ms Spikes of libel, defamation, cyberstalking and a breach of agreement ”to keep their relationship private and off the social media” he alleged:

“Autumn Spikes has made a demand that the plaintiff pays her five million dollars ($5,000,000.00) as shown in Exhibit 1,” Dangote is reported to have deposed in the court documents.

The demand for the $5 million was made in communication between Dangote’s lawyer Mr. Fleisher and Ms. Spikes’ lawyer Paul Petruzzi.

She had through her lawyer sought $5 million to quietly severe what she described as “an ongoing intimate relationship for nearly the entire past decade since she was pretty young”.

In asking Dangote to pay the $5 million as demanded by his client, he said that the relationship was smooth going until “For whatever reason, your client broke off the relationship as soon as one of his other ‘conquests’ broke her silence.