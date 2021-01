864 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

864 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-129

Anambra-87

Rivers-82

Benue-80

Oyo-76

Plateau-61

Kaduna-54

Delta-51

Nasarawa-38

Kwara-36

Edo-32

Katsina-26

Kano-24

Taraba-18

Ogun-14

Sokoto-11

Gombe-10

Jigawa-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Cross River-6

Zamfara-5

Bauchi-5

Osun-4

Ekiti-2

127,024 confirmed

100,853 discharged

1,547 deaths

NOTE:

-Today’s report does not include data from Lagos State

-Our discharges today include 164 community recoveries in Kaduna State and 102 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng