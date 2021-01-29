Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another YabaTech staff died of complications from Covid-19

The deceased was said to have had close contact with the Late Mr M A Omoighe, Director of Academic Planning Unit of the institution who died of Covid-19 infection on Sunday, 24 January, 2021.
It was also learnt that six other staff of the institution have tested positive for Covid-19.

The death of Omoighe led to the closure of the institution’s APU and Medical Centre and the staff therein ordered to self isolate and undergo Covid-19 test.

Now, students of the institution have been ordered out of hostel while the school resorted to online lecture.
On Thursday, 28 January, 2021, the management of the school and ordered students out of hostel immediately sequel to the news that another staff who had close contact with the late APU Director has died.

