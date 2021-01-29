Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ooni meets Buhari, Praises, Cautions Igboho thereafter

President Buhari receives in audience Ooni of Ife Imperial majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II in State House on 26th Jan 2021.

He did not reveal his mission. But a day latter, he send words to rave of the moment  Yoruba activist,  Sunday Adeyemo..a.k. a Igboho.

“Let us be very objective. He (Igboho) is being a mouthpiece for the downtrodden. He came up and everybody is listening now but my advice to him as a traditional ruler is that he needs to be very careful so that the politicians won’t hijack the whole motive from him.

“He has done well and we’ve already praised him but he shouldn’t take laws into his hands. We have the governor there, he is the chief security officer of the state and Mr President has invited him (Makinde). Let the right people that are being authorised to do what is right do it.

“He (Igboho) has done well and the world has heard him but everything should be done in moderation.”

