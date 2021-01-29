Outrage, as billionaire Nigeria oil magnate dies in Dubai jail

A Nigerian oil and gas magnate, Prince Obieze Nestor, has paid with his life in Dubai police custody after he was arrested for displaying cash online, a phenomenon, which is common in Nigeria.

The incident, suspected to have arisen out of the torture the deceased must have received in his solitary detention, where he was denied any sort of contact with the outside world, has sparked outrage amongst some Nigerians.

The deceased; Prince Obieze Nestor, the C.E.O of Obieze oil & gas and Obieze motors Nig Limited, usually posts flashy pictures of himself on Instagram where he freely displays his exotic cars and lifestyle.

He was said to have been arrested on the 12th of January, 2021, for flaunting wads of cash on his Instagram page.

A source narrates the story thus: “After he posted the video, the police stormed his house and arrested him. They didn’t allow anyone to visit him, not even his lawyer or his girlfriend had access to him.

He was arrested by C.I.D. of Dubai and I believe he was tortured during interrogation. He died in police custody and he has been deposited in the mortuary.”

Friends took to Instagram and Facebook to express shock following news of his passing.